Domestic violence survivors show brain trauma like athletes, study finds

A new Australian study shows that people who've survived domestic violence—especially those with repeated head injuries and non-fatal strangulation—can have lasting brain issues, much like pro athletes after concussions. These effects include memory loss and trouble learning, even if symptoms aren't always obvious.

Survivors face serious cognitive challenges Survivors with six or more head injuries struggled more with memory and learning than others.

Shockingly, over 80% had also experienced non-fatal strangulation along with their injuries.

Even when problems seemed mild, many still dealt with real cognitive struggles day to day.

Brain injury is common in domestic violence cases A previous analysis found that about 40% of family violence victims in Victoria had a brain injury over 10 years—a number researchers think is actually too low.

Tests used in the study measured how well people could remember and learn new things.