Don't miss Mercury-Venus conjunction on Friday
Mercury and Venus are teaming up for a rare sky show on January 29, 2026.
30-45 minutes after sunset, look west to catch both planets super close together—about the width of the full Moon apart.
This kind of "double planet" sight won't happen again until March 2027.
How to catch the view
Find a spot with a clear view low in the western sky, about 8-12 degrees above the horizon.
You'll have around 40 minutes before they set.
Venus will stand out bright white; Mercury will look dimmer with an orange-white glow.
Binoculars or a small telescope make it even cooler.
Tips for safe and awesome viewing
Use astronomy apps like Stellarium or SkySafari for exact local timings.
Head somewhere dark to avoid city lights, and block the Sun with buildings or trees if it's still bright out—never look directly at the Sun without proper protection like eclipse glasses!