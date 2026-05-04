DoorDash launches AI tools to simplify restaurant app listings

DoorDash AI Replate and website builder

The update brings smart photo editing (think: better lighting and backgrounds) and a "AI Replate" tool that makes food pics look pro by changing lighting and color to make dishes look professionally plated.

Merchants can also build websites using their DoorDash content, which saw order conversion rates of nearly 10% on average in tests.

Plus, there's an upgraded video library for tagging menu items and tracking what's working, all designed to help local spots focus more on great food and less on tech headaches.