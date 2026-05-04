DoorDash launches AI tools to simplify restaurant app listings
DoorDash just dropped a set of new AI-powered tools aimed at helping restaurants and shops run things more smoothly.
Now, creating an app listing is as simple as letting DoorDash pull your menu, photos, and hours from your website, then review and edit the information before publishing.
DoorDash AI Replate and website builder
The update brings smart photo editing (think: better lighting and backgrounds) and a "AI Replate" tool that makes food pics look pro by changing lighting and color to make dishes look professionally plated.
Merchants can also build websites using their DoorDash content, which saw order conversion rates of nearly 10% on average in tests.
Plus, there's an upgraded video library for tagging menu items and tracking what's working, all designed to help local spots focus more on great food and less on tech headaches.