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Home / News / Technology News / Modi government notifies new telecom rules: What has changed?
Modi government notifies new telecom rules: What has changed?
The new regulations replace the existing license regime

Modi government notifies new telecom rules: What has changed?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 24, 2026
07:43 pm
What's the story

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued new rules to implement the Telecom Act, 2023. The new regulations replace the existing license regime with an authorization-based framework. The change will allow current license holders to transition into this new system and provide a roadmap for operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi to adapt.

New portal

Single-window clearance system introduced

The new rules also introduce a single-window clearance system through the Telecom eServices Portal. This platform will simplify the process of obtaining authorizations and transitioning from existing licenses. The updated framework also creates a separate authorization category for in-flight connectivity, paving the way for such services under this new regime.

Tech integration

AI and big data analytics for fraud prevention

The new rules mandate telecom operators to use artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to prevent fraud. Telecom companies will also have to implement anti-spoofing and anti-fraud measures under these regulations. This move is aimed at strengthening the security of telecom services in India by using advanced technology for fraud detection and prevention.

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Data localization

User data transfer restrictions

The framework prohibits newly authorized entities from transferring user data outside India. This is a major step toward ensuring data privacy and security in the country. The regulations also provide a legal basis for captive non-public networks, enterprise communications, and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

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M2M services

M2M authorization for various entities

Under the new rules, companies, societies, courts, and government bodies can obtain M2M authorization. This provision covers machine-to-machine communication services and aims to enable applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, smart meters, and connected vehicles. The move is a major step toward promoting the advanced technologies in India.

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