Modi government notifies new telecom rules: What has changed?
What's the story
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued new rules to implement the Telecom Act, 2023. The new regulations replace the existing license regime with an authorization-based framework. The change will allow current license holders to transition into this new system and provide a roadmap for operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi to adapt.
New portal
Single-window clearance system introduced
The new rules also introduce a single-window clearance system through the Telecom eServices Portal. This platform will simplify the process of obtaining authorizations and transitioning from existing licenses. The updated framework also creates a separate authorization category for in-flight connectivity, paving the way for such services under this new regime.
Tech integration
AI and big data analytics for fraud prevention
The new rules mandate telecom operators to use artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to prevent fraud. Telecom companies will also have to implement anti-spoofing and anti-fraud measures under these regulations. This move is aimed at strengthening the security of telecom services in India by using advanced technology for fraud detection and prevention.
Data localization
User data transfer restrictions
The framework prohibits newly authorized entities from transferring user data outside India. This is a major step toward ensuring data privacy and security in the country. The regulations also provide a legal basis for captive non-public networks, enterprise communications, and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
M2M services
M2M authorization for various entities
Under the new rules, companies, societies, courts, and government bodies can obtain M2M authorization. This provision covers machine-to-machine communication services and aims to enable applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, smart meters, and connected vehicles. The move is a major step toward promoting the advanced technologies in India.