The new regulations replace the existing license regime

Modi government notifies new telecom rules: What has changed?

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:43 pm Jun 24, 202607:43 pm

What's the story

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued new rules to implement the Telecom Act, 2023. The new regulations replace the existing license regime with an authorization-based framework. The change will allow current license holders to transition into this new system and provide a roadmap for operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi to adapt.