DoT mandates CNAP for 4G and newer networks in India
Big update: Starting November 1, 2026, users on 4G and newer networks in India will see both the number and the name of whoever's calling them, thanks to a new rule from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
The Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) system will roll out on all 4G and newer networks, aiming to cut down on anonymous calls and make things more transparent for everyone.
Unknown domestic calls show registered names
Here's the gist: if you get a call from someone saved in your contacts, their name pops up like usual. But if it's an unknown number, your telecom provider will show you the caller's registered name from its database for domestic calls.
International numbers will just say "International Call."
Telecom companies now have to keep their subscriber information updated so names match numbers accurately.
This move is part of a bigger push to make calling safer and less sketchy for users across India.