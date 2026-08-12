DoubleZero on Solana partners with Kalshi for Wall Street-style feeds
DoubleZero, built on Solana, is joining forces with prediction market Kalshi to bring faster, Wall Street-style data feeds to crypto traders.
By plugging Kalshi's order book into its DoubleZeroEdge system, DoubleZero aims to deliver real-time exchange and blockchain data right where traders need it.
Low-latency Kalshi data on Solana
Kalshi is known for predicting big events like interest rate moves and inflation.
Now, their most actively traded contracts, including crypto perpetual futures, will be available through a low-latency data-feed integration on Solana.
This means traders can react quicker, price things smarter, and get a clearer view of what's moving the markets, all in one place.
The move highlights how prediction markets are becoming a bigger deal in the crypto world.