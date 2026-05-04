Dr Eric Rosenberg performs 1st cataract surgery using Vision Pro
Apple's Vision Pro headset, usually known for its slow sales and returns, just made a splash in healthcare.
In October 2025, Dr. Eric Rosenberg at SightMD used it with ScopeXR (a mixed-reality platform he helped create) to perform the first-ever cataract surgery of its kind.
The tech streams live 3-D video from surgical microscopes straight to the headset, so surgeons can see everything in 3-D, and check key info while they work.
ScopeXR enables remote 3D surgical collaboration
ScopeXR isn't just about better visuals: it lets surgeons from anywhere join in virtually, seeing exactly what the operating doctor sees, and chatting securely through two-way audio.
Dr. Rosenberg calls it "We are now able to bring the world's best surgeon into any operating room, at any hour, from anywhere on the planet," and "From residents performing their first cases to surgeons facing unexpected complications, this technology democratizes access to expertise and that will save vision."
It's a sign that gadgets like Vision Pro might be headed for bigger roles outside regular consumer tech.