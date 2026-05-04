Dr Eric Rosenberg performs 1st cataract surgery using Vision Pro

ScopeXR enables remote 3D surgical collaboration

ScopeXR isn't just about better visuals: it lets surgeons from anywhere join in virtually, seeing exactly what the operating doctor sees, and chatting securely through two-way audio.

Dr. Rosenberg calls it "We are now able to bring the world's best surgeon into any operating room, at any hour, from anywhere on the planet," and "From residents performing their first cases to surgeons facing unexpected complications, this technology democratizes access to expertise and that will save vision."

It's a sign that gadgets like Vision Pro might be headed for bigger roles outside regular consumer tech.