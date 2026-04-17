Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai says ISRO tech advances surgical robotics
Space tech isn't just for rockets anymore. ISRO's innovations are now making surgery smarter and safer.
At a recent conference, former Director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai shared how ideas from NASA and DARPA about remote surgeries are resurfacing through newer robotic systems.
He also highlighted India's own surgical robot, SSI Mantra, which brings impressive precision to the operating room.
Digital twins and surgical drones
Dr. Annadurai explained that digital twin technology (virtual models used by ISRO to test satellites) are helping surgeons plan and rehearse operations using patient scans before the real thing.
Plus, Project Vimana by SS Innovations is using drones to bring remote surgery to tough places like combat zones, showing just how far space-inspired tech can go in healthcare.