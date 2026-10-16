Dr. Ramya Anche leads NASA PUFFINS interstellar dust mission

PUFFINS brings together about 40 people from top places like the University of Arizona and McDonald Observatory, plus Indian institutes like IUCAA and IIA.

The team will use UV spectropolarimetry, a technique that hasn't flown in space for 30 years, to dig deeper into interstellar dust.

As Dr. Anche puts it, "The data it returns will fill a long-standing gap in our understanding of interstellar dust and, by extension, the structure and evolution of the universe."