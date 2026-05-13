Dr. Steven Deeks at UCSF reports CAR T-cell HIV suppression

CAR T responses in early participants

CAR T-cell therapy uses specially modified immune cells to hunt down HIV, and this trial tested an advanced version designed to resist the virus too.

Out of nine participants who paused their usual meds, two had HIV strongly suppressed for nearly a year and nearly two years, and one had a short-term response (all three started HIV treatment early after infection, which seems important for success).

The findings were shared at a big gene therapy conference in Boston, but more research is needed before this approach can go mainstream.