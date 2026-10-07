Draconid meteor shower peaks October 8 with best evening views
Technology
Heads up, stargazers! The Draconid meteor shower is set to light up the night sky, peaking on October 8, 2026.
Active from October 6-10, this shower stands out because you can catch the best views in the evening, not after midnight like most others.
The meteors come from Draco (the Dragon) and move slower than usual.
Draconid peak yields 5-10 meteors/hr
Around 9pm ET on peak night, astronomers say you'll have your best shot at seeing 5 to 10 meteors per hour, thanks to a thin crescent moon that won't wash out the show.
For top results, find a dark spot away from city lights and let your eyes adjust; these streaks can appear anywhere in the sky.
Northern Hemisphere viewers will have front-row seats, while those further south might see fewer meteors.