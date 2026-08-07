DRAM shortage could constrain iPhone 18 Pro and Ultra supply
Technology
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Ultra could be tough to get when they launch, thanks to a global shortage of DRAM memory chips.
This shortage has already pushed up smartphone prices everywhere, and Apple is scrambling with its partners to secure enough chips for its latest devices.
AI demand stalls $1B Apple processors
Turns out, the surge in demand for AI tech is making things worse; AI companies are snapping up loads of memory for their data centers, leaving less for phones.
Analyst Tim Culpan even mentioned that $1 billion worth of Apple processors are stuck at TSMC, waiting on these missing chips.
Despite all this, Apple hasn't announced any launch delays yet.