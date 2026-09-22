DRDO completed final August 2025 trials of 30kW laser weapon
India's DRDO completed final trials in August 2025 for a powerful 30-kilowatt laser weapon that can take down drone swarms and spy gear from up to five kilometers away.
The tech is designed to boost India's defenses against the rising threat of cheap drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.
DRDO's Sudarshan Chakra seeks industry partner
This laser isn't a one-off: it's part of Project Sudarshan Chakra, which aims to build a layered air defense system.
DRDO wants to seek an industry partner within the next six months.
The new 30-kilowatt model will work alongside smaller lasers (2-kilowatt and 10-kilowatt); the 2kW DEW is already in production through Adani, Astra and Bharat Electronics Limited, while the 10kW version has cleared the key acceptance of necessity stage and 10-12 systems have been ordered, marking a big step forward in India's high-tech defense game.