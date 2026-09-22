DRDO's new laser weapon can destroy drones 5km away

The need for advanced air defense systems has grown more urgent after recent conflicts, like Operation Sindoor.

In this operation, both sides extensively utilized drones.

Pakistan employed low-cost drones for probing and surveillance missions, including attempts to locate Indian air-defense positions and force the expenditure of expensive interceptors.

This highlighted a major flaw in modern air defense: using an expensive missile to destroy a relatively inexpensive drone can become unsustainable when attacks involve large numbers of targets.