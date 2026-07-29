No truth in DRDO data leak claims: Officials
What's the story
Official sources have dismissed reports of a cybersecurity incident involving the Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) as "incorrect and unverified." The clarification comes after Kerala-based Alibi Global Threat Intelligence Group claimed that data from the DRDO was being sold on the dark web. However, officials said there is no evidence of an active cyber attack or unauthorized network intrusion.
Data details
Most data unclassified and lacks confidentiality
The alleged data breach was said to involve a 31GB trove of information, reportedly listed for sale at $8,000 over the last two weeks.
However, official sources have clarified that most of this data is unclassified and lacks confidentiality.
They further clarified that some unclassified information presented as critical is actually from an older breach between 2020-2022.
Document status
Outdated documents linked to alleged data leak
The official sources also emphasized that all the documents linked to the alleged data leak are outdated.
They have been revised multiple times and don't represent current configurations.
The officials also said that the relevance of this old documentation has been evaluated and is no longer applicable, making these claims unverifiable.
Threat analysis
Threat actors deliberately fabricate information for financial gains
The investigation also revealed that the data is being sold by several threat actors.
However, the information being peddled is identical across these individuals and has no current relevance to the department or ministry.
The officials further claimed that this allegedly leaked data has been deliberately fabricated by these threat actors for financial gains, with an intention to cause panic and appear authentic.