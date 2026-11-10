DRDO invites Indian developers to co develop acoustic drone detection
Technology
India's DRDO has invited Indian system developers and manufacturers to co-develop an acoustic-based drone detection (ADD) system.
The goal? Catch drones that slip past conventional RF-based detection by using high-sensitivity microphones and AI to pick out their unique sounds, even when they're flying low or quietly.
DRDO partner to test 5 prototypes
Unlike old-school detectors, the ADD system listens for drone noises, then uses AI to filter out background sounds and send real-time alerts.
The selected private sector partner will help design, simulate, fabricate, and field-test five fully operational prototype units, while DRDO keeps the rights.
It's all part of a bigger push to make India's military sites and borders safer from drone threats.