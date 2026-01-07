This stylish robo vacuum cleaner can climb the stairs

Chinese appliance maker Dreame has unveiled a prototype of its latest robotic vacuum cleaner at CES 2026 . The device, dubbed Cyber X, comes with a unique set of legs that can climb an entire flight of stairs. The innovative design is part of Dreame's effort to make its devices more versatile and capable of navigating multi-story environments autonomously.

Design A look at its design and functionality The Cyber X was first shown off at IFA in Berlin last year. The device features a set of rubber-treaded legs that allow it to autonomously navigate multi-story environments. Dreame claims the Cyber X can climb stairs as high as 25cm and slopes up to 42 degrees. It can handle both straight and curved staircases, climbing a flight of steps in just 27 seconds.

Operation Climbing mechanism and limitations During a demonstration at Dreame's CES booth, the Cyber X showcased its stair-climbing abilities. However, it didn't use its "legs" to walk up the steps but moved horizontally on its treads like a mini cleaning tank. Interestingly, the actual vacuum is separate from this climbing apparatus. It can dock inside the larger device with legs while Cyber X climbs stairs, solving the problem of transporting a vacuum across multi-story environments.