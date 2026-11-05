DreamHost reveals August breach exposing customer files, emails and logins
Technology
DreamHost just revealed a major data breach that exposed some customers' files, emails, and login information.
The attack actually started back in August, but only came to light last week.
Hackers found a loophole in DreamHost's file manager and used stolen session tokens to sneak in.
DreamHost reset some customer passwords because of the disruption.
Under 10% of DreamHost customers affected
Fewer than 10% of DreamHost's 400,000 customers were affected, but the exact number isn't clear yet.
The company says this wasn't connected to any recent PHP software issues.
Right now, DreamHost is digging into how the breach went undetected for so long.
DreamHost says it is working to fix vulnerabilities and win back customer trust.