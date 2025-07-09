Drones and video-game tactics revolutionize Ukraine's war Technology Jul 09, 2025

Ukraine is taking a creative approach in its fight against Russia by adding a points-based system to drone warfare.

Think of it as "Amazon for the military," where drone operators earn points for hitting Russian targets—then trade those points in for new drones and gear.

This setup motivates teams to go after high-value targets and helps keep up with the huge demand for drones on the battlefield.