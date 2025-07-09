Drones and video-game tactics revolutionize Ukraine's war
Ukraine is taking a creative approach in its fight against Russia by adding a points-based system to drone warfare.
Think of it as "Amazon for the military," where drone operators earn points for hitting Russian targets—then trade those points in for new drones and gear.
This setup motivates teams to go after high-value targets and helps keep up with the huge demand for drones on the battlefield.
'Birds of Magyar' unit topping the leaderboard
The "Birds of Magyar" unit, led by Robert Brovdi, is leading the charge—responsible for 8% of destroyed Russian armor and topping the leaderboard.
The system even tweaks rewards to shift focus when needed, like giving more points for targeting enemy infantry or rival drone pilots.
While it's proving effective, some worry this gamified style could make war feel less human or upset old-school military ranks—but Ukraine says it helps them adapt fast and stay supplied.