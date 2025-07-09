Samsung's M9 QD-OLED monitor: A multi-functional powerhouse

All-in-one display for work and play

If you're into gaming or creating content, the M9 brings a fast 165Hz refresh rate and ultra-low response time for smooth play.

You can stream games straight from the cloud with Samsung Gaming Hub—no extra console needed—and catch shows with built-in apps or Samsung TV Plus.

For productivity, features like Multi Control and Multi View let you juggle tasks easily on Tizen OS, while AI tools auto-optimize picture and sound whether you're working or unwinding.