Rising concerns over AI scams during Prime Day

Researchers found more than 36,000 fake Amazon websites and 75,000 scam messages using deepfakes, urgent refund notices, and phony delivery updates to pressure people into quick decisions. Young adults (18-24) are especially at risk since they're more likely to trust social media ads and too-good-to-be-true Prime offers. Some victims have lost over ₹40,000.

96% still plan to shop on Prime Day

Even with all these risks, 96% still plan to shop on Prime Day.

Most say they're being extra careful—using strong passwords, turning on two-factor authentication, and relying on scam detection apps.

Experts suggest double-checking anything suspicious through official channels and never sending payments via gift cards.