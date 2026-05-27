Dropbox CEO Drew Houston steps down after 18 years

Drew Houston, the co-founder and long-serving CEO of cloud storage pioneer Dropbox, has announced his decision to step down. The move comes after nearly two decades at the helm of the company he founded at age 24. Houston will transition into an executive chairman role after an initial period as co-CEO with Ashraf Alkarmi, who is being promoted from product chief.

Market journey Dropbox's role in popularizing cloud storage Under Houston's leadership, Dropbox has played a key role in popularizing the cloud storage industry. Despite fierce competition from tech giants like Google and Apple, the company has managed to build a strong user base. However, Dropbox's current market cap of over $6 billion is half of its first-day trading price in 2018 and below the $10 billion valuation given by private market investors in 2014.

Financial stats Revenue growth and user base expansion Dropbox crossed the $1 billion annual revenue mark in 2017 and doubled it four years later. The company now has over 18 million paying users, with its services being particularly popular among media professionals, graphic designers, architects, and others who regularly share files/photos as part of their work. However, revenue has remained flat over the past two years and slightly declined in 2025.

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Market competition Competition and challenges for Dropbox Dropbox has been struggling to differentiate itself from a host of competitors, including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. The company is also up against long-time rival Box which is still led by its founder Aaron Levie. Despite these challenges, Dropbox shares have fared better than many in the enterprise space with a less than 5% decline in the past year.

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AI impact Concerns about 'SaaS apocalypse' dismissed by Houston Houston has dismissed fears of an impending "SaaS Apocalypse," saying he hasn't met a Dropbox customer who would cancel their subscription due to excessive use of ChatGPT. John Lovelock, an analyst at Gartner, also compared the current AI era with the early days of cloud computing when companies like Salesforce thrived at the expense of legacy vendors such as Oracle and SAP.