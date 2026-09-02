Dropbox reports breach of about 5,000 accounts with files accessed
Dropbox just announced a security breach that hit about 5,000 user accounts.
Hackers managed to access files in less than one-third of those, but Dropbox acted fast, locking down affected accounts and letting users and regulators know what happened.
The news shook things up for the company, with shares dropping by 6.6% in postmarket trading on Tuesday.
Lenovo ID flaw hit Dropbox accounts
Turns out, hackers found a way in through Lenovo IDs linked to Dropbox accounts that didn't have multifactor authentication turned on.
They used Dropbox users' email addresses to sneak past verification checks, a glitch Lenovo says was related to an old integration between their system and Dropbox.
Both companies worked together to mitigate the risk; Lenovo confirmed its own customers weren't impacted, and Dropbox doesn't expect any major business fallout.