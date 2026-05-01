DSCI and SANS Institute report says India lacks cybersecurity experts
India is facing a big shortage of cybersecurity experts, according to a new report by DSCI and the SANS Institute.
As companies move more into cloud and AI, 73% of businesses and 68% of service providers say they just can't find enough skilled people to keep up.
India needs focused cybersecurity training
It's taking companies up to six months to fill key cybersecurity jobs, mainly because many candidates lack real-world experience with cloud tech, apps, or identity systems.
The need for AI security skills is making things even tougher: 83% of organizations say these are now essential.
Roles like security architects are especially hard to fill, and even when companies do hire talent, they often lose them to rivals offering better pay or limited upskilling opportunities.
The report says India needs more focused training programs if it wants to close this growing gap.