DSCI and SANS Institute report says India lacks cybersecurity experts

India needs focused cybersecurity training

It's taking companies up to six months to fill key cybersecurity jobs, mainly because many candidates lack real-world experience with cloud tech, apps, or identity systems.

The need for AI security skills is making things even tougher: 83% of organizations say these are now essential.

Roles like security architects are especially hard to fill, and even when companies do hire talent, they often lose them to rivals offering better pay or limited upskilling opportunities.

The report says India needs more focused training programs if it wants to close this growing gap.