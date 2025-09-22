Next Article
du launches 5G+ network in UAE: What it means
Technology
du has just launched its new 5G+ network across the UAE, bringing up to double the speed and much lower lag than regular 5G.
Announced recently, this upgrade is all about powering real-time apps, smoother AI experiences, and keeping up with how fast digital life is moving in the Emirates.
The tech behind the upgrade
With 5G+, you can stream ultra-HD videos and play online games with barely any interruptions.
For businesses, it means smarter use of AI and IoT tools.
Plus, this tech helps make smart city projects a reality—so everything from your home devices to public spaces can stay connected seamlessly.