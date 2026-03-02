Dubai Police warn about SIM swap scam: What is it?

In the wake of recent regional tensions, Dubai Police have issued a warning about a potential SIM swap scam. The alert comes after explosions were reported in Dubai this weekend, when Iran launched missiles across the Gulf in retaliation to US and Israeli strikes on Tehran . Residents witnessed loud blasts and bright streaks in the night sky as air defense systems intercepted these projectiles.

Fraud Fraudsters impersonating 'crisis officials' In light of these events, Dubai Police have warned residents about fraudsters impersonating 'crisis officials.' These scammers are masquerading as employees of a fictitious "Dubai Crisis Management" department and falsely claiming ties to Dubai Police. The authorities have stressed that these attempts are aimed at illegally obtaining sensitive information such as UAE Pass credentials and Emirates ID details.

Scam mechanism What is SIM swap fraud? The authorities said that sharing such information could enable criminals to execute SIM swap fraud. In this scheme, a victim's phone number is transferred to a new SIM card controlled by the fraudster. Once they gain access, the criminals can intercept banking messages and log into mobile banking apps, potentially stealing funds within minutes. Dubai Police stressed that they never ask for such confidential information or verification codes through calls or texts under any circumstances.

