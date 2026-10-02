DuckDuckGo adds Duck Player blocking YouTube ads and trackers
Technology
DuckDuckGo just dropped a new browser update (version 1.197.0) that introduces Duck Player, a feature that lets you watch YouTube videos without any ads or tracking cookies.
It basically gives you an ad-free, private viewing experience by default, so you can binge without interruptions.
Available on macOS Windows Android iOS
Duck Player is available on MacOS, Windows, Android, and iOS (sorry Linux users, not yet).
If you ever want the regular YouTube experience back, you can easily turn it off.
With this move, DuckDuckGo stands out from browsers like Chrome that are clamping down on ad blockers, making privacy and uninterrupted streaming feel a lot more user-friendly.