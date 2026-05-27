DuckDuckGo downloads jump after Google outlines AI search plans
Technology
After Google outlined plans for its AI-powered search push, a lot of people started switching to DuckDuckGo for a more private and straightforward experience.
Google's big update got mixed reactions: some found it confusing and less trustworthy.
As a result, DuckDuckGo saw US app downloads jump 18% in just one week, with iOS installs peaking at nearly 70% in a single day.
Gabriel Weinberg says Google force-feeds AI
It wasn't just the app: visits to DuckDuckGo's AI-free search page also climbed by over 22%.
CEO Gabriel Weinberg called out Google for "force-feeding AI," saying DuckDuckGo wants users to have more control over their searches.
Many are moving away from Google because they want simpler, more reliable results without all the extra tech getting in the way.