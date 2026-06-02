DuckDuckGo launches 'no-AI' extension after user complaints about Google AI
Technology
DuckDuckGo just launched a "no-AI" browser extension for Chrome and Firefox, letting you skip the new AI-generated summaries and chat answers that Google rolled out a few days ago.
Many users weren't happy with Google's changes, complaining about less accurate information and harder-to-find website links, so DuckDuckGo is stepping in with a more classic search vibe.
DuckDuckGo 'no-AI' growth and browser expansion
Since launching "no-AI," DuckDuckGo saw visits to its no-AI search page jump nearly 30% week-over-week, and iOS app downloads shot up almost 70%.
The company says it will soon bring this AI-free option to other browsers such as Edge and Opera too, so users can pick how much (or little) AI they want in their searches.