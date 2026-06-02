DuckDuckGo launches 'no-AI' extension after user complaints about Google AI

DuckDuckGo 'no-AI' growth and browser expansion

Since launching "no-AI," DuckDuckGo saw visits to its no-AI search page jump nearly 30% week-over-week, and iOS app downloads shot up almost 70%.

The company says it will soon bring this AI-free option to other browsers such as Edge and Opera too, so users can pick how much (or little) AI they want in their searches.