DuckDuckGo launches 'Normal Fing Sunglasses' with Knockaround $35 privacy-focused
Technology
DuckDuckGo just launched the "Normal F***ing Sunglasses," teaming up with Knockaround for a back-to-basics vibe: no cameras, no mics, no AI, and just regular shades.
At $35, they're way more affordable than Meta's smart glasses (which start at $299) and focus on privacy instead of tech overload.
The Onion joked '0/10,' netizens responded
The launch quickly caught attention online, especially after The Onion joked "0/10," the publication quoted one fictional man. "Useless for perverts."
Some netizens joined the conversation, with one saying they're ready for simpler gadgets that don't spy on them.