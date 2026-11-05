DuckDuckGo offers schools an alternative amid Google's controversial AI policy
What's the story
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-centric search engine, is making a pitch to educational institutions. The move comes after Google's recent decision to give schools the option of disabling its AI tool, Gemini. However, the tech giant also warned that turning off other AI tools would mean losing access to Google Search as well. This has opened an opportunity for DuckDuckGo in the education sector, where it has long been overshadowed by Google.
Reaction
Schools can change their default search engine
Gabriel Weinberg, the founder and CEO of DuckDuckGo, took to X to explain how schools can change their default search engine to DuckDuckGo's service.
He also encouraged schools to reach out for assistance in this transition.
Meanwhile, Kamyl Bazbaz, the company's chief public affairs officer, criticized Google's decision by saying it shows "how a monopolist behaves when they think people are powerless."
Position
Debate on AI in America
DuckDuckGo has also criticized Google's decision, saying that if it wanted, the tech giant could easily disable Search's AI features for schools.
The company's comments come at a time when Americans are debating how much AI they want in their lives.
While there is opposition to building AI data centers in towns, using AI at work and school has become common practice and needs a more nuanced discussion.
Defense
Google responds to backlash
In response to the backlash, Google defended its decision by saying it was just responding to schools' feedback.
The company clarified that Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Search would be turned off by default, with schools having the option to enable them individually.
However, this poses a problem as Google Search heavily relies on AI through features like AI Overviews and a conversational AI Mode that answers users' queries.
Features
DuckDuckGo's stance on AI
DuckDuckGo isn't against AI, as it offers its own suite of AI features such as a chat interface called Duck.ai and an AI search assistant.
However, unlike Google, it gives users the option to disable these features in its search and browser settings.
The company also has a dedicated website, noai.duckduckgo.com, where all things related to AI-powered answers, images generated by AI, and suggestions for using AI are disabled.