Google blocks Search for students at schools rejecting AI

Chris Phillips, Google's VP of education, recently announced that K-12 schools will now have more control over their use of AI in classrooms.

The tech giant is no longer making Gemini the default option for school administrators. Instead, each Google tool, including Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Search, can be individually turned on or off by the schools.

However, if a school opts out of AI altogether, it would also lose access to Google Search due to its integration with AI.