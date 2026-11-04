Google blocks Search for students at schools rejecting AI
What's the story
Google has announced that students using its software in classrooms will no longer be able to access the company's search engine if their school system doesn't agree to use artificial intelligence (AI). The move comes amid rising concerns from educators, child development experts, and parents over the integration of its technology in schools. The controversy intensified after Google activated its Gemini chatbot for many K-12 students using Google Classroom.
Policy change
Schools can now individually turn on or off each tool
Chris Phillips, Google's VP of education, recently announced that K-12 schools will now have more control over their use of AI in classrooms.
The tech giant is no longer making Gemini the default option for school administrators. Instead, each Google tool, including Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Search, can be individually turned on or off by the schools.
However, if a school opts out of AI altogether, it would also lose access to Google Search due to its integration with AI.
Enhanced features
Google aims to improve search tools for learning
Google is also working on making its search tools "better for learning."
The company plans to offer step-by-step guided learning through problems instead of providing quick answers to schoolwork.
This move comes as part of the company's broader strategy to improve its education technology offerings and address concerns over the use of AI in schools.
Criticism
Google's AI integration draws criticism
Google's decision to integrate its Gemini chatbot into K-12 education has drawn criticism from educators and policymakers.
Lina Khan, former chair of the Federal Trade Commission, slammed Google for using its search monopoly to pressure schools into adopting AI.
She said, "This highlights the danger of allowing an unregulated monopolist to control an essential service."
Developmental impact
Concerns over impact on children's brain development
The integration of AI in education has raised concerns about its potential impact on children's brain development.
Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay, a children's advocacy group, said Google's attempt to "strong-arm schools into using its AI products is likely to backfire."
He added that Google's technology in schools isn't about learning but "developing lifetime brand loyalty" for its products.