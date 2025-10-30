'Dueling Dinosaurs' fossil reveals new species of tyrannosaur
A legendary fossil called the "Dueling Dinosaurs," found in Montana, has provided strong new evidence in a big dinosaur debate.
Study authors report that Nanotyrannus wasn't just a baby T. rex—it was its own species of tyrannosaur, caught mid-battle with a triceratops.
This discovery rewrites what we thought we knew about these prehistoric giants.
Key differences between the 2 species
Unlike T. rex, Nanotyrannus had more teeth, longer arms with bigger claws, a slimmer snout, and was built for speed instead of pure power.
These differences—numerous in total—show it hunted and lived differently than its famous cousin.
Implications for paleontology and understanding of prehistoric life
This changes how scientists look at dino evolution and behavior.
Old studies on young T. rex fossils will need updating since they might have actually been Nanotyrannus all along.
Plus, finding another unique predator from the Late Cretaceous makes Earth's dino days even more interesting!