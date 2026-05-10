Dyson 360 Vis Nav $279.99 on Woot includes 2-year warranty

Dyson 360 Vis Nav 65AW suction

This model packs strong suction (65 air watts) for quick carpet cleaning and has a D-shaped design that reaches corners better than round bots.

It's slim enough to slide under most furniture and holds plenty of dirt with its 500 ml dustbin.

While it doesn't have AI obstacle avoidance or a self-emptying dock, the efficient cleaning and big discount make it a solid pick if you want an easy floor upgrade without breaking the bank.