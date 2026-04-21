Dyson launches 32% smaller and 25% lighter Supersonic Travel dryer

Smart heat control and worldwide voltage

You get three heat settings and two speed options for flexible styling, plus worldwide voltage support so you can use it anywhere.

Dyson's smart heat control keeps your hair safe by checking the airflow temperature up to 100 times a second.

It also works with attachments from other Supersonic models, and as James Dyson puts it, "The Supersonic Travel delivers high-performance styling while protecting hair from extreme heat. It is built for performance, portability, and hair health."