Dyson's $500 AI toothbrush scans your teeth and automatically flosses
What's the story
Dyson, the company known for its innovative vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans, has launched a revolutionary toothbrush. The CameraJet, priced at $499, comes with a built-in camera to show real-time footage of your mouth while brushing. This cutting-edge device is Dyson's first foray into the oral hygiene market and was unveiled by founder James Dyson in Paris on September 1.
Technological marvel
CameraJet is a high-tech toothbrush
The CameraJet is not just a toothbrush, but a complex system that combines artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and precision water jets.
Its main feature is the Gap Optical Targeting technology, which uses a 100k pixel macro lens camera embedded in the brush head.
This camera takes 28 images per second and uses machine learning to detect gaps between teeth in real time.
Advanced features
Device removes 69% more plaque than other electric toothbrushes
Dyson's AI-driven system runs on 16 million lines of code, trained on over 470,000 dental images.
The toothbrush can detect gaps in less than a 10th of a second and shoots a precise jet of mouthwash at the gap while you brush. This way, it flosses your teeth simultaneously.
The company claims that this device removes up to 69% more plaque than other electric toothbrushes available in the market.
Market insight
Dyson aims to improve oral hygiene with this device
Dyson's research shows that 9 in 10 people don't floss as often as they should.
The company also cites the World Health Organization's 2025 Global Oral Health Status Report, which says nearly 3.7 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases.
Dyson has also developed a dual-bristle brush head with firmer inner bristles for lifting surface stains and softer outer bristles for gentle cleaning along the gumline.
Additional offerings
The toothbrush comes with companion toothpaste and mouthwash
Along with the CameraJet, Dyson has also launched a companion toothpaste and mouthwash specifically designed for use with this camera system.
The toothpaste is SLS-free to prevent foam from obstructing the camera's view during brushing.
Both products contain sodium fluoride to strengthen enamel, phosphates, and xylitol to target plaque-causing bacteria.
As for privacy concerns, Dyson assures that images are not stored on-device or in the cloud; they remain private to users only.