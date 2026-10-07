Dyson launches HushJet purifiers with jet engine inspired quieter airflow
Technology
Dyson just dropped its HushJet air purifiers, and they're a big shift from the usual design: think jet engine vibes for better airflow.
By borrowing tech from aircraft "hush kits" and their own hair care gadgets, Dyson has made these purifiers smoother and way quieter than before.
HushJet senses dust and formaldehyde
The HushJet series pumps out four times more clean air while keeping noise low, so you can chat or binge-watch without distractions.
Built-in sensors spot even tiny dust particles and chemicals like formaldehyde.
There's also a three-stage filtration system, plus a special nozzle that spreads clean air across large rooms (up to 360 square meters).
And with AI-powered Find-and-Follow tech, the purifier automatically directs airflow wherever you are in the room.