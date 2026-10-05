Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 $400 for Amazon Prime members
Technology
The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10, part heater, part fan, part air purifier, is now down to $400 for Amazon Prime members (that's 37% off its usual $630 tag).
The deal just dropped today, October 5, making it a tempting option if you've been eyeing an upgrade for your space.
Automatically senses pollution and circulates air
This compact device (less than 10-inch wide) automatically senses and reacts to air pollution, then spreads clean air evenly with its Air Multiplier tech and 350-degree oscillation.
It tackles odors and gasses like cooking fumes with an activated carbon layer, shows real-time air quality on its LCD display, and switches easily between heating and cooling modes, all with a handy magnetic remote.
Filter changes are quick too, so upkeep is simple.