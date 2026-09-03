Dyson unveils CameraJet and HushJet at IFA 2026 Berlin
Dyson just dropped some seriously innovative tech at IFA 2026 in Berlin.
Its new lineup includes the CameraJet, the only toothbrush with a camera built in and an integrated 100,000-pixel macro lens, which a machine learning system powered by Dyson's Gap Optical Targeting uses to identify gaps between your teeth and trigger a precision burst of mouth rinse.
Alongside, Dyson introduced HushJet air purifiers and a W1 PencilWash cleaner, all focused on making daily routines smarter and easier.
CameraJet scans 28 images per 2nd
The CameraJet isn't your average toothbrush: it uses machine learning and a camera built in and an integrated 100,000-pixel macro lens to find tricky gaps where plaque hides, scanning 28 live images per second for super-accurate cleaning.
On the style front, Dyson also revealed the Corrale CoolShine straightener and Airsmooth hot air brush, both designed to protect hair while you style.
And if you're into clean air, its new HushJet purifiers freshen up multiple rooms using aviation-inspired airflow.