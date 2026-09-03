Dyson unveils CameraJet and HushJet at IFA 2026 Berlin

Dyson just dropped some seriously innovative tech at IFA 2026 in Berlin.

Its new lineup includes the CameraJet, the only toothbrush with a camera built in and an integrated 100,000-pixel macro lens, which a machine learning system powered by Dyson's Gap Optical Targeting uses to identify gaps between your teeth and trigger a precision burst of mouth rinse.

Alongside, Dyson introduced HushJet air purifiers and a W1 PencilWash cleaner, all focused on making daily routines smarter and easier.