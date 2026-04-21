Dyson's latest hair dryer is designed for frequent travelers

Dyson has launched a new addition to its hair care product line - the Supersonic Travel hair dryer. As the name suggests, this compact styling tool is designed specifically for travelers. The company claims that the new model is 32% smaller and 25% lighter than the full-sized Supersonic hair dryer, making it easily portable in handbags and cabin luggage.

Design innovation What does the Supersonic travel hair dryer offer? The Supersonic Travel is not just a smaller version of the original, but a re-engineered product for travel. It has global voltage compatibility and delivers Dyson's signature fast styling and hair protection in a portable form factor. The new model automatically adapts voltage to the country you're in, ensuring seamless use across different regions.

Performance features Promises fast styling and hair protection Despite its compact size, the Supersonic Travel promises the same effortless drying performance that Dyson is known for. It comes with intelligent heat control technology that measures airflow temperature 100 times per second to prevent extreme heat damage. The airflow is precisely engineered to dry hair quickly and evenly, keeping it healthy and glossy.

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Compatibility assurance Compatible with existing Dyson attachments The Supersonic Travel also ensures attachment compatibility, allowing travelers to use their existing Dyson Supersonic or Supersonic Nural attachments with the new model. This feature guarantees styling flexibility on the go. Since the launch of the original in 2016, Dyson has revolutionized hair dryer design by placing a high-speed motor in the handle for better balance and introducing intelligent heat control to protect natural shine.

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