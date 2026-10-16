E Ink unveils Kaleido 4 color e-paper, upgrading Kaleido 3

Unlike older models that used colored pigments, Kaleido 4 uses a color filter for richer visuals: think double the color range, brighter whites, and text that pops more on the page.

It can show up to 4,096 colors and even supports video at up to 18 frames per second.

While Amazon and Kobo haven't announced new devices with this tech yet, Hanvon is set to launch a tablet with it in China soon.