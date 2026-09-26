Our ancient universe might not be 'pure' after all

The study suggests that the gas surrounding galaxies was rich in metals like oxygen and carbon, when the universe was just 3% of its current age.

"If you start out with pure vanilla ice cream but start mixing in sprinkles soon after, it won't be long until you can no longer find any pristine, plain, vanilla ice cream," Zhu said.

This indicates that not only were these early galaxies producing heavy elements, but also dispersing them into space.