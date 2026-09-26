Our ancient universe might not be 'pure' after all
What's the story
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed that the early universe was not as pristine as previously believed. The research team, led by Yongda Zhu from the University of Arizona, found evidence of heavy elements in galaxies just 500 million years after the Big Bang. This discovery suggests that galaxies were already releasing these elements into their surroundings at this early stage of cosmic history.
Cosmic evolution
'Like mixing ice cream and sprinkles'
The study suggests that the gas surrounding galaxies was rich in metals like oxygen and carbon, when the universe was just 3% of its current age.
"If you start out with pure vanilla ice cream but start mixing in sprinkles soon after, it won't be long until you can no longer find any pristine, plain, vanilla ice cream," Zhu said.
This indicates that not only were these early galaxies producing heavy elements, but also dispersing them into space.
Research methodology
Observing reionization epoch
To study the early universe, Zhu and his team observed three galaxies as they were 13.3 billion years ago.
This period coincides with the Epoch of Reionization, when light from the first stars ionized hydrogen gas between them.
The researchers used these galaxies as background light sources to detect specific elements in surrounding gas by studying absorption patterns in starlight passing through interstellar clouds.
Elemental dispersal
Early galaxies enriched intergalactic space
The observations revealed gas containing oxygen, carbon, silicon, and other metals flowing from these early galaxies into intergalactic space.
The chemical fingerprints of this gas closely resembled those of modern galaxies, indicating that early galaxies were already enriching their surroundings with heavy elements.
"Think of these elements, which originated from the galaxies' stars, as food dye dropped into a cup of water," Zhu said.
Stellar search
Why we can't find Population III stars
The discovery could also explain why astronomers have had difficulty finding Population III (POP III) stars.
These early stars are thought to be made of hydrogen and helium, with no heavy elements.
However, the JWST findings suggest that this pristine hydrogen gas was gone much earlier than previously thought, making it harder for scientists to detect these ancient cosmic objects.