Blood tests can detect early signs of ovarian cancer
What's the story
A recent study has found that a molecular signal in the blood can help detect early signs of ovarian cancer. The research, published in Nature Medicine, offers a potential breakthrough for diagnosing this disease, which is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. The study was led by Rajan Gogna from the Hoag Family Cancer Institute in Newport Beach, California.
Research approach
Detecting earliest molecular warning signs
The researchers took a different approach from previous studies that focused on detecting smaller tumors.
They sought to identify the earliest molecular warning signs of ovarian cancer, even before it becomes invasive.
Ovarian cancer usually starts with microscopic changes in the fallopian tube lining, known as serous tubal intraepithelial carcinoma (STIC).
Discovery
Test could lead to earlier diagnosis
The study found that women with STIC have higher blood levels of an RNA molecule called Tu-Stroma.
When researchers measured Tu-Stroma in blood samples, they were able to detect STIC in 92.3% of affected women and correctly identify healthy women 98.2% of the time.
For genetically predisposed women, around 72% of positive results would be accurate while negative results would be correct nearly 100% of the time.
Impact
Transforming prevention strategies for high-risk women
"For women at high risk, this could transform how we approach prevention," said Dr. Esha Madan, a co-author of the study.
She added that many such women face tough choices about preventive surgery to remove their fallopian tubes and ovaries, due to lack of information on whether precancerous lesions are present or not.