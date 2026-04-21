Earth Day April 22 spotlights local renewable action worldwide
Earth Day is back on April 22, and this year's theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," puts the spotlight on what everyday people can do for the environment.
Instead of waiting for big government moves, it's all about local action and using renewable energy to build a more sustainable future.
Since 1970, Earth Day has brought together people from over 190 countries to tackle pollution and environmental degradation with help from scientists and conservationists.
Local communities demonstrate practical energy solutions
This year, Earth Day is highlighting how projects in neighborhoods, schools, and even tribal nations are making a difference: think energy-saving ideas and creative solutions that actually work.
With climate change causing more frequent extreme weather, these community-led efforts show that everyone has a role in fighting for a healthier planet, even when policies are uncertain.