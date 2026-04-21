Earth Day April 22 spotlights local renewable action worldwide Technology Apr 21, 2026

Earth Day is back on April 22, and this year's theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," puts the spotlight on what everyday people can do for the environment.

Instead of waiting for big government moves, it's all about local action and using renewable energy to build a more sustainable future.

Since 1970, Earth Day has brought together people from over 190 countries to tackle pollution and environmental degradation with help from scientists and conservationists.