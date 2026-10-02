Earth Fire Alliance launches FireSat network to detect wildfires earlier
Say hello to FireSat, a new satellite network from the Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) that's making wildfire detection way smarter.
Unlike older satellites that often miss small fires, FireSat can spot tiny ignitions early, helping firefighters respond before things get out of hand.
The first batch launched in July 2026 and already picked up a Gizmodo Science Fair award.
FireSat plans 20 minutes global scans
FireSat uses advanced thermal sensors to catch fires even when they're just starting.
EFA plans to grow the network to 50 satellites, scanning the whole planet every 20 minutes from 595km up.
Built by Muon Space with backing from the Bezos Earth Fund and Google and planned to stream real-time data via Starlink, FireSat is set to help researchers and firefighters everywhere understand and manage wildfires better than ever.