Earth's magnetic field might help treat Parkinson's and Alzheimer's

The research team, co-led by Professor Lisa Chakrabarti from the University of Nottingham, sought to understand how this invisible force affects cellular functions.

They conducted experiments with fruit flies, comparing healthy ones and those with a defect in the Pink1 gene linked to early-onset Parkinson's disease.

The study found that shielding the Pink1 flies from Earth's magnetic field increased their lifespan by around 20%, but also reduced their physical performance.