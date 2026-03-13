Earth's mantle may hold more water than we thought

Researchers used high-pressure experiments to show that bridgmanite could store between 0.08 and 1 time the volume of all the world's oceans in the lower mantle. That's up to 100 times more than earlier guesses.

Implications for our understanding of Earth

This discovery suggests Earth has a massive, hidden stash of water below our feet.

It could help explain how our planet cooled down, became habitable, and why its geology works the way it does, a reminder that there's still so much left to uncover beneath the surface.