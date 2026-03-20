Earthshine moon visible this week: How to watch
Technology
Heads up, stargazers! This week, you can catch the moon glowing with a gentle light called earthshine, also known as the Da Vinci glow.
Right after the new moon on March 18, sunlight bounces off Earth and softly lights up the moon's dark side.
Look for the best view around local sunset on March 20 — exact clock time will depend on your time zone.
Best view on March 20
Look west after sunset on March 19 for a slim crescent moon low in the sky.
On March 20, check above Venus in the southern sky: the crescent will be just 2% lit, but you might spot faint outlines of ancient lunar seas thanks to Earth's reflected glow.
It's sometimes called the Da Vinci glow.