Earthshine moon visible this week: How to watch Technology Mar 20, 2026

Heads up, stargazers! This week, you can catch the moon glowing with a gentle light called earthshine, also known as the Da Vinci glow.

Right after the new moon on March 18, sunlight bounces off Earth and softly lights up the moon's dark side.

Look for the best view around local sunset on March 20 — exact clock time will depend on your time zone.