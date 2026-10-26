easyJet to deploy SpaceX's Starlink on A320 A320neo A321neo jets
Technology
easyJet just announced it's rolling out SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet on its A320, A320neo, and A321neo planes.
The upgrade starts in early 2027 and should reach all eligible aircraft by early 2028.
This means easyJet fliers can finally expect fast onboard Wi-Fi, similar to what you get on airlines like American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and British Airways.
Budget airlines weigh Starlink costs
Adding Wi-Fi has been a tricky decision for easyJet (CEO Kenton Jarvis previously pointed out the costs involved).
But with competitors like Wizz Air announcing a similar tie-up in June and Ryanair flagging costs of up to $250 million a year with using Starlink, it's clear that staying connected in the air is becoming the new norm for budget airlines.