Eating ultra-processed foods can impact fertility in men and women

Healthy eating can make a difference for future generations

Men who ate more UPFs had a higher risk of subfertility and took longer to conceive with their partners.

For women, UPF intake wasn't linked to subfertility but was tied to slightly reduced embryo growth by week seven.

The researchers say it's important for both parents to pay attention to their diets when thinking about starting a family: healthy eating now could make a real difference for future generations.